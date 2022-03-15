Russians line up for last taste

Two months after the Berlin Wall fell, another powerful symbol opened its doors in Moscow: a gleaming new McDonald's.

It was the first American fast-food restaurant to enter the Soviet Union. For Vlad Vexler, who as a 9-year-old waited in a two-hour line to enter the restaurant near Moscow's Pushkin Square on its opening day in January 1990, it was a gateway to the utopia he imagined the West to be.

“We thought that life there was magical and there were no problems,” Vexler said.

So it was all the more poignant for Vexler when McDonald's announced it would temporarily close the store and nearly 850 others in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“That McDonald's is a sign of optimism that in the end didn't materialize,” said Vexler, a political philosopher and author who now lives in London. “Now that Russia is entering the period of contraction, isolation and impoverishment, you look back at these openings and think about what might have been.”

McDonald's said in a statement that “at this juncture, it's impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia.” But it is continuing to pay its 62,500 Russian employees. The company said last week that it expects the closure to cost around $50 million per month.

McDonald's exit led to a cascade of similar announcements from other U.S. brands. Starbucks closed its 130 outlets in Russia. Yum Brands closed its 70 KFC restaurants and was negotiating the closure of 50 Pizza Huts.

Anastasia Chubina visited a McDonald's in Moscow last week because her child wanted one last meal there. But she was indifferent about its closure.

“I think we lived without it before and will live further,” she said. “It is sad, but it's not a big deal. We'll survive without McDonald's.”