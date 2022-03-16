Metro area sees jobless rate decline

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area was 2.2% in January, down from 4.9% the same month last year, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported Tuesday.

That means just 4,752 people in a labor force of 215,508 were jobless, the latest figures show. A year ago, 10,621 people out of a labor pool numbering 216,736 were unemployed.

The Fort Wayne metro area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

In December, unemployment for the three counties combined was 1.4%, but state data shows the labor force was just 213,153, with 2,996 without work.

The number of employed in the Fort Wayne metro area in January and in December was relatively stable – 210,756 compared with 210,157.

“The small bump in people looking for work should delight employers as it shows more people who want to work and as of about two months ago did not have a job,” said a statement from Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.

“The anticipated delay in the January numbers gives a bit of a skew,” Blakeman said, “since this reflects what feels like another time but it does show workers had optimism going into the new year that looking for work would result in paid employment.”

But many employers are still struggling to fill jobs because the “dearth of workers remains,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “The hope, of course, is that former workers continue to rejoin the workforce.”

Indiana was faring better than the U.S. as the year started. Just 2.4% of Hoosiers were unemployed in January, the same percentage when seasonally adjusted, and down from 5.0% in the same month last year – or 4.5% when adjusted. The national jobless rate for January was 4.4% – or 4.0% when seasonally adjusted. That compares with 6.8% in January 2021 – or 6.4% seasonally adjusted.

Lake County had the state's highest unemployment in January at 4.2%, and LaGrange County had the lowest at 1.4%

For February, the state expects to release county and metro area jobless data on March 28.

