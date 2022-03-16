War in Ukraine rattles supply chain

Andrey Bibik, head of the Interpipe steel plant in Dnipro, Ukraine, spent the first hours of the war winding down his bustling 24-hour operation and sending almost everyone home.

“It's empty and lonely. You don't hear a sound. You see everything is frozen,” he said.

Getting Interpipe's steel transmission pipes to Texas oil companies and its railway wheels to European high-speed train operators has been put on hold.

Hundreds of the plant's approximately 10,000 employees have joined the fight against Russia. Others have fled; a remaining skeleton crew runs its canteens and makes metal obstacles to block Russian tanks and convoys. Its bomb shelters house dozens of local families at night.

“It was a hard choice to stop production. We had plenty of orders, a lot of customers awaiting our material. But if you have to choose between safety and possible profits, I think the answer is obvious,” said Bibik, who's worked at the company nearly 20 years. “The most important thing we have is life, and we really need to take care of the people we love.”

For Russia, a key producer of energy, steel and raw metals, the supply concerns are tied to punishing Western economic sanctions and Russia's moves to retaliate.

For Ukraine, the war itself is cutting off supplies.

Interpipe has five factories in Ukraine.

Until Russian airstrikes began targeting Dnipro on Friday, the country's fourth-largest city had been mostly quiet in the two weeks after Russia invaded the country. But executives at Interpipe made a quick decision on Feb. 24 to shut down all of its facilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion before dawn, and by lunch plant operations were wound down, Bibik said.