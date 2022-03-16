Wholesale inflation in US up 10% last month

Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10% last month from a year earlier, another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which tracks inflation before it hits consumers, rose 0.8% from January. The increases were in line with economists' forecasts.

The report did not include price changes after Feb. 15, missing a spike in energy prices when Russia invaded Ukraine nine days later.

2 US auto plants remain closed

A global microchip shortage is extending downtime at two North American plants of the Detroit Three this week.

Ford Motor Co. is idling its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake for a second consecutive week.

The plant produces medium-duty trucks, vans and Super Duty chassis cabs, employing more than 1,700 people.

Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois also will be down again this week. The Stellantis NV plant, which makes the Jeep Cherokee, employs nearly 2,000 people.

Myanmar OKs use of Thai currency

Myanmar's military-led administration has agreed to accept Thai baht as an official currency in border trade dealings and plans a similar arrangement for use of India's rupee, seeking to limit the country's reliance on the U.S. dollar in trade.

The State Administration Council said Tuesday that Myanmar began allowing direct currency settlements using the Chinese yuan with its kyat earlier this year. Settlements in Thai baht will be done online according to regulations set by Myanmar's central bank, it said in a statement.

Myanmar's economic crisis deepened after its army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.