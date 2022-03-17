Fed raises key rate to temper inflation

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year.

The Fed's quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession. The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.

The central bank's policymakers expect inflation to remain elevated, ending 2022 at 4.3%, according to quarterly projections they released Wednesday. That's far above the Fed's 2% annual target. The officials also now forecast much slower economic growth this year of 2.8%, down from a 4% estimate in December.

Under Chair Jerome Powell, the Fed is hoping that the rate hikes will raise borrowing costs enough to slow growth and tame high inflation, yet not so much as to topple the economy into recession. But many economists worry that with inflation already so high – it reached 7.9% in February, the worst in four decades – and with Russia's invasion of Ukraine driving up gas prices, the Fed may have to raise rates even higher than it now expects and potentially cause a recession.

By its own admission, the central bank underestimated the breadth and persistence of high inflation after the pandemic struck. And many economists say the Fed has made its task riskier by waiting too long to begin raising rates.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Powell said he believed the economy remains sturdy enough for the Fed to carry out a series of rate hikes without causing a downturn.

“All signs are that this is a strong economy,” he said, “one that will be able to flourish in the face of less accommodative monetary policy.”

Officials had kept rates ultra-low to support growth and hiring during the recession and its aftermath. Now the Fed has projected seven hikes would raise its short-term rate to between 1.75% and 2% at the end of 2022. It could increase rates by a half-point at future meetings.

On Wednesday, the officials also forecast four more rate hikes in 2023, which would boost its benchmark rate to 2.8%. That would be the highest level since March 2008.