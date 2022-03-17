Spending slows down in February

NEW YORK – Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline and shelter took a bigger bite out of their wallet.

Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a revised 4.9% jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts, the Commerce Department said.

January's increase was the biggest jump in spending since last March.

Cadillac set to begin Lyriq production

Cadillac has confirmed that limited production of its first battery-electric vehicle, the Lyriq crossover, will begin Monday at GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant.

Brand executives said the Lyriq has garnered 233,000 “hand raisers” – people who have expressed interest and are receiving regular updates on it – ahead of the May 19 opening of the order bank for the vehicle, surpassing the brand's target of 200,000.

Orders will open at that time for both the 2023 Lyriq, whose deliveries are expected to start in May, and the 2023 Lyriq performance all-wheel drive, whose deliveries are slated to begin early next year.

BMV, Volkswagen say war curtailing supplies

BMW and Volkswagen have warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing shortages of some vital components, forcing them to reduce vehicle production in Europe.

BMW said bottlenecks at its suppliers in Ukraine have forced the automaker to adjust or interrupt production. Executives from both companies noted a shortage of wiring harnesses, which bundle and organize wires or cables, because their main suppliers are in Ukraine.