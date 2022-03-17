Zimmer Biomet set to hire 100 for WalkAI

Zimmer Biomet, a Warsaw-based medical products manufacturer, plans to hire 100 people, the company said Wednesday.

The jobs being created in Kosciusko County – for individuals at all experience levels – are for on-site or partially remote jobs. Most openings are in the engineering, operations and quality assurance departments, a news release said.

Zimmer Biomet employed about 5,500 in the Warsaw area as of last month.

The hiring push comes as the company continues expanding its digital technologies, including the WalkAI system that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. announced last week had been launched.

WalkAI uses a proprietary algorithm to identify patients likely to have a lower gait speed outcome at 90 days after hip or knee surgery. It integrates with the mymobility Care Management Platform, which collects patient gait data, through their iPhone2 and when necessary, provides notification to health care professionals through a mymobility clinician dashboard.

Zimmer Biomet bills WalkAI as the industry's first and only artificial intelligence-based model to “create daily, personalized predictions and identify knee and hip replacement patients' who may be exceptions to typical recovery curves.” The goal is to help surgeons mitigate or minimize poor outcomes, said a statement from Liane Teplitsky, Zimmer Biomet's president, global robotics and technology and data solutions.

WalkAI has been rolled out globally to a select group of mymobility users. It will be widely available as part of ZBEdge, a suite of integrated smart, digital and robotic technologies, by the end of this month, a news release said.

Zimmer Biomet has operations in more than 25 countries.

For the local jobs, more information is online at www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/about-us/careers.html. Wage and salary information was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

lisagreen@jg.net