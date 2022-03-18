Amazon closes MGM acquisition

Amazon announced Thursday it has closed its acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM.

The retail giant had announced the $8.5 billion deal in May, aimed at boosting Amazon's streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+.

Amazon praised the deal in a blog post Thursday, noting MGM's more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes and awards.

Wealth firm opens new office in Auburn

Credent Wealth Management this week celebrated the opening of a new office in downtown Auburn.

The local executives declined to disclose the cost of the new building at 200 E. 7th St., where the business occupies about 26,000 square feet, a spokesperson said through email. The building includes open space on the first floor for retail or a restaurant in the future.

The new headquarters is just east of the former and original location of Hefty Wealth Partners, founded in 2000, at 117 E. 7th St. In 2018, Hefty Wealth and Oak Point Financial Group merged to form CX Institutional, which does business as Credent Wealth Management.

The business employed 67 as of March 10, with projections to grow to 190 employees by 2025 with its offices in Indiana, Michigan and Texas, the spokesperson said.

Jobless claims in US decline last week

Jobless claims in the U.S. fell by 15,000, to 214,000, for the week ending March 12, down from the previous week's 229,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell to 223,000 from the previous week's 231,750.

In total, 1,419,000 Americans – a 50-year low – were collecting jobless aid as of March 5.