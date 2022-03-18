Intel details Ohio educational funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Chipmaker Intel on Thursday outlined $150 million in educational funding aimed at growing the workforce for the semiconductor industry, as part of its $20 billion investment in a production hub in Ohio.

The company announced the Ohio development in January, part of Intel's efforts to alleviate a global shortage of chips powering everything from phones to cars to home appliances. It's the largest private-sector investment in Ohio history.

Construction of two factories, or fabs, is expected to begin this year, with production coming online at the end of 2025. Total investment could top $100 billion during the decade, with six additional factories down the road.

To win the project, Ohio offered Intel about $2 billion in incentives, including a 30-year tax break.

The U.S. share of the worldwide chip manufacturing market has declined from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, and shortages have become a potential risk.

The investments spelled out Thursday are an effort to help address that manufacturing disparity, said Christy Pambianchi, Intel executive vice president and chief people officer.

Intel's $50 million investment in Ohio includes the creation of a semiconductor education and research program across state institutions, including the expansion and diversification of STEM education, the company said.

Similarly, an additional $50 million investment by the company will support the development of two- and four-year college semiconductor research curriculums and programs nationally.

The $50 million NSF match investment will provide $5 million in national grants for 10 years for researchers improving STEM education at two- and four-year universities and advancing research on semiconductor design and manufacturing, Intel said.

The two planned factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, just east of Columbus, are expected to create 3,000 company jobs – many of them highly skilled – and 7,000 construction jobs.