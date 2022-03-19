$281 million going to Boys& Girls Clubs

MacKenzie Scott has donated $281 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, the nonprofit announced Thursday. It is the largest public gift Scott has given so far.

Scott directed $25 million of the total to the organization's national office in Atlanta. The remaining $256 million will be split in varying amounts among the 62 local clubs, according to a Boys & Girls Clubs of America spokeswoman. She said the decisions about the amounts were made by Scott and her advisers.

Scott's latest gift is important not only because of the dollar amount but because it is going to a type of charity that usually doesn't land such large sums, said Tyrone Freeman, assistant professor of philanthropic studies and director of undergraduate programs at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Existing home sales fall

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in February as competition for a near-record low number of properties on the market drove prices higher and rising mortgage rates kept would-be buyers on the sidelines.

Existing home sales fell 7.2% last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.02 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday.

That's less than the nearly 6.1 million sales that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales declined 2.4% from February 2021 as the median home price jumped 15% from last year at this time, to $357,300. Half the prices were higher than the median and half were lower.

Union vote for Amazon site

A second Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island will have a union election in April, the National Labor Relations Board said Friday.

In-person voting will be held at the facility known as LDJ5 every day from April 25 to 29, except for April 26, an NLRB spokesperson said. The count is expected to take place May 2.

Amazon is already facing another in-person union vote March 25 to 30 at JFK8, a separate warehouse neighboring LDJ5.