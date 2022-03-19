Raising oil production no easy feat

BILLINGS, Mont. – In the oil fields of northern Montana, industry veteran Mac McDermott watched crude prices whipsaw from $75 a barrel in January to more than $120 as Russia pressed its war in Ukraine, then down again when novel coronavirus worries in China raised the specter of a global slowdown.

McDermott said his family owned company will modestly increase drilling if oil prices stabilize. But for the next few months, he's waiting on the sidelines and struggling to get enough workers to watch over about 100 oil wells the company operates. That includes some wells idled during the pandemic that he's been trying to bring online since last year.

President Joe Biden's move to ban Russian oil imports because of its invasion of Ukraine was met with Republican demands to boost U.S. production to address high gasoline prices.

The White House, too, called for more drilling and cited the war as it shelved Biden's campaign pledge to curb drilling on public lands because of climate change.

Yet political rhetoric about quickly ramping up U.S. crude output is at odds with the industry's reality: There are not enough workers to rapidly expand, scant money to invest in drilling and wariness that today's high prices won't last, according to industry representatives, analysts and state officials.

“It would be great to produce more domestically,” McDermott said. “(But) it's so volatile ... . We haven't had any access to capital for years. If we drilled, money would have to come from existing production. It's a risky business.”

Republicans from energy states have brushed past the industry's logistical constraints to pin blame for slow U.S. oil growth on Democrats and Biden.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Montana Sen. Steve Daines have called for U.S. energy to be “unleashed” and more public lands opened to drilling. Daines accused Democrats of using the Russia oil ban to cover up a supposed scheme to “ban all oil.”

The U.S. doesn't import much Russian oil, and Biden's administration has effectively halted new oil or natural gas lease sales from federal lands and waters. But it's approved almost 4,000 new drilling permits on federal lands and companies have thousands more stockpiled. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said companies should use those permits to “go get more supply out of the ground.”