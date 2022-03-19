VW recalls SUVs over unexpected braking

DETROIT – Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic.

The recall comes three days after the Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles.

Many reported that warning lights and alarms would go off, the driver's side windows would roll down and the SUVs would suddenly brake while in traffic.

Volkswagen says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from the 2019 through 2023 model years, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Atlas Cross Sport.

The documents say the electrical contacts on a wiring harness in either of the front doors can corrode, interrupting electrical connections. The problem can cause the side air bags to deploy late in a crash, and the parking brake can come on unexpectedly. Volkswagen says in documents that the SUVs can brake at speeds below 1.8 miles per hour.

But many of those who complained to NHTSA said the unwanted braking happened while they were driving on city streets, putting them in danger. A driver from Mansfield, Ohio, wrote in a complaint that the braking happened multiple times at speeds of 25 to 70 mph.

The documents say a repair is being developed. Owners will get letters telling them of the safety risk starting May 10, and a second one will be sent when the remedy is available.