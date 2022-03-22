Buffett's conglomerate to buy insurance firm

Warren Buffett, who started the year bemoaning the lack of potential acquisitions for his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, announced Monday that it would acquire the insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion.

The scarcity of investment targets over the past several years turned into a cash pile of $146.7 billion at Berkshire by the end of 2021.

The all-cash acquisition of Alleghany will expand Berkshire's already considerable insurance holdings.

Nielsen stock falls after bid rejected

Nielsen shares tumbled 16% at the opening bell Monday after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion takeover bid from a group of private equity firms.

Nielsen said that the offer of $25.40 per share “significantly undervalues” the New York City company. It said Sunday that it had consulted with, among others, its third largest shareholder, WindAcre Partnership, which opposed the sale at those terms.

WindAcre said Sunday that it would acquire enough shares to scuttle the deal if the board went further.

Google accused of racial bias

A former Google employee sued the tech giant for racial discrimination, saying it engages in a “pattern and practice” of unfair treatment for its Black workers. The suit claims the company steered them into lower-level and lower-paid jobs and subjected them to a hostile work environment if they speak out.

April Curley was hired in 2014 to recruit Black candidates for the company. Her lawsuit, filed on Friday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose, claims she was unlawfully fired in 2020 after she began speaking out and “called for reform of the barriers and double standards Google imposed on Black employees and applicants,” according to the lawsuit.