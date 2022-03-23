Disney protesters claim moral win

ORLANDO, Fla. – Even though only a small percentage of Walt Disney Co. workers participated in a walkout Tuesday, organizers felt they had won a moral victory with the company issuing a statement denouncing the anti-LGBTQ legislation that sparked employee outrage.

Throughout the day, pockets of employees staged demonstrations at various sites across the country, including near Orlando's Walt Disney World and Walt Disney Studios. According to a Disney official, there had been no interruptions in any operations as of midday Tuesday.

Disney employed 190,000 workers last October, with about three-quarters working in its theme parks division.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Disney wrote that the company opposes “any legislation that infringes on basic human rights” and stands “in solidarity” with LGBTQ employees “who make their voices heard today and every day.”

The debate forced the company into a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.

On one side are LGBTQ advocates and Disney employees calling for the walkout in protest of CEO Bob Chapek's slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that opponents dubbed as the “Don't Say Gay” bill.

The legislation awaiting the governor's signature bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

On the other are politicians such as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who accuse the entertainment conglomerate of bending to cancel culture after a Disney decision to temporarily suspend political contributions in the state.

Union leaders for the tens of thousands of unionized workers at Disney theme parks in Florida and California said they saw no walkout momentum among their members, advising them not to do so because it would defy contractual obligations.

Workers participating in the walkout planned to meet up at locations in Orlando; New York City; and Anaheim and Burbank, California, where the company is headquartered.