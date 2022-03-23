Ford, GM recalling vehicles

DETROIT – Ford and General Motors have announced recalls.

Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances. The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017.

GM is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 through 2017 model years.

Electric F-150 pickup ready for launch

Ford Motor Co.'s all-electric F-150 Lightning will launch this spring with a battery range of between 230 miles and 320 miles on a single charge, the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said after completing final Environmental Protection Agency testing.

Cruises line trips to Cuba ruled illegal

Four of the largest cruise companies engaged in tourism to Cuba that was barred by U.S. law between 2015 and 2019, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Judge Beth Bloom said Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises must compensate the descendants of a U.S. businessman for using a Havana terminal that was confiscated after the Cuban revolution for those trips made outside the travel categories allowed by law.