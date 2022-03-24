US to lift tariffs on British steel

The United States has agreed to lift tariffs on British steel and aluminum that comes in below new quotas on the imports, mending a rift between allies that dates to the Trump administration.

The British agreed to lift retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, including whiskey.

In 2018, President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum, calling the foreign metals a threat to U.S. national security – a move that outraged the British, Europeans and other longstanding American allies.

Cannabis company announces merger

Chicago's Cresco Labs, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the U.S., announced its proposed acquisition Wednesday of Columbia Care in an all-stock merger valued at about $2 billion.

The deal is expected to close at the end of 2022, pending regulatory approval, creating a cannabis cultivation and retail giant with more than 180 stores in 18 markets.

The merger will create the No. 2 cannabis retailer in the U.S., with projected annual sales of more than $1.4 billion.

Powell urges caution on digital currencies

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said new forms of digital money such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins present risks to the U.S. financial system and will require new rules to protect consumers.

Powell said new technologies will likely make electronic payments cheaper and faster, but they could also destabilize existing financial institutions.

Stablecoins are tied to the dollar or a commodity such as gold.