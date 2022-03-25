Local BAE to develop software for Air Force

The Air Force has selected BAE Systems, with support from FlexRadio, to provide software defined radios for its Airborne High Frequency Radio Modernization program.

The contract, which has a value of $176 million, provides a secure alternative to satellite communication methods, BAE Systems said in a statement. Program development will take place in Fort Wayne.

“Our airborne radios are scalable and designed for open architecture applications, making them a solution that's ready for the Air Force's future needs,” Dave Logan, vice president and general manager of C4ISR Solutions at BAE Systems, said in the statement.

“The evolving capabilities of threats in the modern battlefield call for an extensible, modernized anti-jam solution, which our product provides.”

Jobless claims fall to 52-year low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years.

Jobless claims fell by 28,000, to 187,000, for the week ending March 19, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell to 211,750 from the previous week's 223,250.

In total, 1.35 million Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended March 12, another five-decade low.

Post office orders more e-vehicles

The U.S. Postal Service said Thursday it ordered more than 10,000 new electric delivery trucks, up from the 5,000 the agency had initially planned to buy.

It's part of the Postal Service's $2.98 billion order of 50,000 delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Corp., beginning to replace its 30-year-old fleet.

The change comes after the Biden administration criticized the Postal Service's technical analysis of emissions effects and argued it overestimated the long-term cost of electric vehicles.