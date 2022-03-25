Russian stock market partially reopens

NEW YORK – The Russian stock market opened Thursday for limited trading under heavy restrictions for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, almost a month after prices plunged and the market was shut down as a way to insulate the economy.

Trading of a limited number of stocks, including energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft, took place under curbs meant to prevent a repeat of the massive selloff on Feb. 24 that came in anticipation of Western economic sanctions.

The significant restrictions on trading Thursday underlined Russia's economic isolation and the pressure on the financial system despite central bank efforts to curb market plunges.

Foreigners could not sell stocks, and traders were barred from short-selling – or betting prices will fall. The government has said it will spend $10 billion on shares in coming months, a move that is expected to support prices.

The benchmark MOEX index gained 4.4% as some companies partially recovered losses from the plunge on the day of the invasion. Airline Aeroflot bucked the positive trend by losing 16.4% – not a surprise after the U.S., European Union and others banned Russian planes from their airspaces.

Russian stocks were only a small part of emerging market share indexes even before the war and only for those with a high risk tolerance, given extensive cronyism, nontransparent accounting and widespread state interference.

They lost any attraction for most foreign investors when the Moscow Exchange was dubbed “uninvestable” about a week into the war.

A U.S. official called the severely restricted trading a “charade.”

“This is not a real market and not a sustainable model, which only underscores Russia's isolation from the global financial system,” Daleep Singh, a deputy national security and economic adviser to President Joe Biden, said in a statement.

The economic turmoil in Russia from sanctions and the war has been severe. Hundreds of U.S., European and Japanese companies have pulled out of Russia. There have been bank runs and panic-buying of sugar and other staples. The exchange rate of Russia's ruble has tumbled.