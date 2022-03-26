Stocks end higher after volatile week amid uncertainty

Major U.S. indexes closed mostly higher Friday, and several of them notched weekly gains, despite a recent run of daily swings on Wall Street as traders try to figure out what's next for the economy.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

The indexes alternated nearly every day this week between gains and losses. Investors are trying to figure out what's next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue to play out.

The benchmark S&P 500 posted a 1.8% gain for the week. That follows a 6.2% rise last week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and Dow have also posted a weekly gain now the last two weeks.

Bond yields rose significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 2.48% from 2.34% late Thursday. Crude oil prices rose moderately after slipping earlier in the day.

“We're still in this relatively neutral outlook right now, trying to digest what's happening at the Federal Reserve, watching events in Russia-Ukraine and then getting ready for the first-quarter earnings season,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Oil prices have been volatile since Russia's war against Ukraine began in February. Russia is the second-biggest crude exporter. Energy prices were already high, but the conflict has raised concerns about a worsening supply crunch that could maker persistently rising inflation even worse.

The U.S. and Europe announced a partnership Friday to reduce the continent's reliance on Russian energy in hopes of further isolating Moscow for its aggression.