US, EU sign deal on transferring data

BRUSSELS – The European Union and United States made a breakthrough in their years-long battle about the privacy of data that flows across the Atlantic with a preliminary agreement Friday that paves the way for Europeans' personal information to be stored in the U.S.

President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the deal during Biden's stop in Brussels while on a European tour amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Business groups hailed the announcement, saying it will provide relief to thousands of companies, including tech giants such as Google and Facebook, that faced uncertainty about their ability to send data between the U.S. and Europe, which has much stricter regulations on data privacy.

Data may be related to employees or customers and users, and companies use it for all types of online advertising, purchases and communications.

The agreement came hours after EU officials agreed on sweeping new digital rules to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Facebook and Google.

“Today we've agreed to unprecedented protections for data privacy and security for our citizens,” Biden said. “This new arrangement will enhance the Privacy Shield framework, promote growth and innovation in Europe and the United States, and help companies – both small and large – compete in the digital economy.”

Von der Leyen said the agreement “will enable predictable and trustworthy data flows between the EU and the U.S., safeguarding privacy and civil liberties.”

The data includes “any information that we voluntarily provide or generate when using services and products online,” said Alexandre Roure, an official with the tech trade group CCIA.

That includes names, ID numbers and geolocation data, online identifiers such as IP addresses and emails, and other information tech companies use to target ads.