6 startups join GWF program

Six local entrepreneurs have been selected to participate in the newest round of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s Bridge Program, which pairs longtime companies with startups.

“Our community has plenty of talented, driven entrepreneurs, but the fact is, they're often held back by a lack of resources and connections,” Greater Fort Wayne's Barry Schrock said in a statement last week.

“Bridge Sponsors bring their resources to the table to help smaller companies succeed. That could mean offering their Bridge Entrepreneurs advice, a key introduction, or just a few words of encouragement. It's amazing how far startups can go with a trusted sponsor in their corner,” said Schrock, the organization's director of leadership programs.

The six pairs of Bridge Entrepreneurs and Bridge Sponsors:

• Bitoda, an IT firm that provides cloud, cybersecurity, and compliance consulting for businesses. Bridge Sponsor – Felderman Design-Build

• Crossroads Courier, while not fitting the traditional definition of startup, is aiming to learn the proper techniques to grow the small delivery company while preparing to transition to third-generation ownership. Bridge Sponsor – Fort Wayne Metals

• Health Hut Wellness Center, a provider of natural and organic health care products. Bridge Sponsor – Century 21 Bradley Realty

• Inspired Nutrition by Kelley, a company that helps people optimize their nutrition and health with meal plans, cooking classes, and online programs. Bridge Sponsor – Indiana Tech

• The Backyard, a dining and entertainment concept that's expected to serve as a hub of local culture in southeast Fort Wayne. Bridge Sponsor – Pizza Hut Fort Wayne

• The Mom of an Addict, a nonprofit organization that supports families of individuals struggling with addiction. Bridge Sponsor – Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

All six entrepreneurs selected for this cohort come from underrepresented backgrounds, the news release said. They join an already-diverse program; 19 of the 23 startups selected for previous cohorts are woman- and/or minority-owned.

Bridge Sponsor companies help fund a startup's Greater Fort Wayne membership dues for a five-year period.

The startup receives full investor benefits, including exclusive discounts, access to investor-only events and complimentary use of meeting space at the GFW Inc. offices.

Entrepreneurs also will have the opportunity to take part in educational and networking programs tailored specifically for startup founders.

This cohort of Bridge Entrepreneurs and Bridge Sponsors kicked off the program with an orientation day in late January. They have six more sessions throughout the year, starting with an entrepreneur training session March 22 and a networking event April 7.