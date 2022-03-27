Business people

Karla Buchan has joined Elevatus Architecture as an interior designer. Abby Bryan was hired to work in office and construction administration.

Sadie Dillon-Baatz, a Barrett McNagny family law attorney, has completed training as a Guardian Ad Litem.

Candice Gidney has joined Sweetwater Sound as senior vice president and general counsel. Sweetwater has also hired as sales engineers: Halaj Mack, Nick Holl, Jack Lob, Kelly Cagle, Jesse Hauser, Tim Holien, Phil Nass, Michael Perski, Ben Damann, Will Traynor, John McWhirter, Richie Clemens and Cam Allen. New salaried employees hired are: Stuart Smith, environmental health and safety manager; Carmen Tse, director of financial planning and analysis; Kyler Mills, senior corporate accountant; Alicia O'Neal, training and wellbeing specialist; Debra Wegmet, marketing account manager; Kiersten Gamby, web software engineer; Jason Downey, data scientist; David Aschliman, senior web software engineer; David May, web software engineer; Aletha DeVries, senior director of inventory planning; Jucoen Yeater, business intelligence analyst; Adam Carnahan, data center engineer; Simon Ponder, DevOps engineer; Shawn Beitler, software QA analyst; and Ray Leach, sales training and development manager.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions appointed Tom Tsuleff to director of supply chain management for the Americas.

C. Erik Chickedantz of Erik Chickedantz Mediation, LLC was included in the “Indiana Super Lawyers Edition 2022” in the area of alternative dispute resolution.

Jenny L. Reinhard has been promoted to office manager with the Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, Fort Wayne office of Reimbold & Anderson.

Debra Potempa has been named president of Parkview Wabash Hospital effective April 18.

PUBLIC SERVICE

Brian Nault of the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department was promoted to the rank of detective sergeant.

Timothy Byers has been promoted to manager of Foellinger Theater.

Nathaniel T. Cardelli has been promoted to general manager of Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

Andre Patterson has been promoted to manager of the McMillen Park Community Center.