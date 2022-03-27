Car insurance premiums on rise

Motorists might pay more this year for the privilege of driving – but not just because gas prices have surged.

Personal auto insurance premiums have returned to prepandemic levels and existing trends are putting upward pressure on rates, according to the Insurance Information Institute, also known as Triple-I.

“Auto insurers are seeing the frequency and severity of automobile accidents rise quickly as drivers return to the nation’s roadways,” Sean Kevelighan, CEO of Triple-I, said in a statement this month.

Charles Bostwick, who has an American Family Insurance office in Fort Wayne, said the cost of replacing a car has “gone up dramatically over the last 18 months, along with used parts.”

Auto premiums, Kevelighan said, have “not kept pace with inflation – especially when it comes to auto replacement part costs.”

The combined ratio, the percentage of each premium dollar an insurer spends on claims and expenses, rose to nearly 100% in the personal auto insurance market nationwide in 2021, Triple-I said. That means U.S. auto insurers spent about $1 on claims and expenses last year for every $1 these same insurers collected in premiums.

The parts cost inflation has been exacerbated by pandemic-related supply chain and labor disruptions, Triple-I said in an Issues Brief on personal auto insurance rates.

Shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, U.S. auto insurers cumulatively returned about $14 billion to policyholders in the form of cash refunds and account credits in anticipation of fewer crashes due to reduced driving. That was the case briefly, but the frequency and severity of auto crashes quickly grew, even with fewer cars on the road.

Stephanie Clamme, a licensed agent with Matthews Insurance Agency Inc., said she has noticed some increases taking effect this month. Matthews Insurance can quote customers premium options from multiple carriers by being a broker, she said.

“We’ve gotten emails from a couple of our carriers that they are taking (trends) into consideration and recalculating,” Clamme said. “Unfortunately, now there are more accidents and they have to take that into consideration.”

Sanjay Bhargava, a Farmers Insurance agent in Fort Wayne, said insurance premiums and rates are “very complex” so it’s “hard to generalize what’s going on.

“You might see one company raising their rates and another company lowering their rates,” he said.

Although claim activity is one rate-driving factor, Bhargava said insurers could be seeing more claims or more expensive claims or rising repair costs.

Triple-I said in its news release this month that individual auto insurance premium rates are calculated based on a range of factors, such as the vehicle’s make and model, the policyholder’s driving record, and the vehicle’s location, among others. But an auto insurer’s claims payout experience in each state also is considered when regulators assess an insurer’s rate filing.

Motorists should expect to see higher premiums this year, said Matt Booker, another American Family Insurance agent in Fort Wayne. He agrees supply chain and labor issues are contributing factors.

“It just shows how the larger trends affect everyone’s pocketbook,” Booker said.

Fluctuations drivers may see with premiums, based on market conditions, aren’t unusual, though.

“It’s just a cyclical thing,” said Bostwick, who has been in the insurance business for 30 years.

Booker said motorists who might be concerned about rising rates should consider usage-based insurance in which they agree to have a smartphone app that tracks driving habits, such as hard breaking or distracted driving. Factors like that, he said, could indicate the likelihood of a claim.

Talking with an agent could help determine the potential for savings, Booker said. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, for example, people who work from home multiple days a week – using their car less – could benefit when rates are calculated.

The worse thing a driver could do would be to arbitrarily scale back coverage, Booker said.

“If you reduce it too much,” he said, “you may not have what you need, and that doesn’t help anybody.”

lisagreen@jg.net