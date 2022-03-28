Labor pool, Fort Wayne area jobless rates up slightly

The Fort Wayne area labor force continues to grow and the jobless rate increased slightly last month, according to figures the state released today.

Unemployment for the Allen, Wells and Whitley county metro area was 2.4% in February, up from 2.2% in January, the Indiana Department of Workforce and Development said.

The three-county labor force in February was 217,708, up from 215,260 in January. A year ago, when the Fort Wayne area jobless rate was 4.5%, the labor force was 214,605, state figures show.

Statewide, February unemployment was 2.7% or 2.3% when seasonally adjusted. A year ago in February, those rates were 4.7% and 4.3% when adjusted. Unemployment across the state also increased between January, when it was 2.4%, to February this year.

The increase in the labor force "indicates the word about the strong job market is getting out to prospective employees, including people who haven’t been recently engaged in the workforce," Rick Farrant, spokesman for Northeast Indiana Works, said in a statement.

