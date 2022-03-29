Area unemployment up as labor force grows

More people in the Fort Wayne area are looking for work, and the jobless rate also increased slightly last month, figures released Monday show.

Unemployment was 2.4% in February for the metro area comprising Allen, Wells and Whitley counties. That's up from 2.2% in January, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce and Development.

The three-county labor force in February was 217,708, up from 215,260 in January. A year ago, when the metro area's February jobless rate was 4.5%, the labor force was 214,605, state figures show.

Statewide, February unemployment was 2.7% or 2.3% when seasonally adjusted. A year ago in February, those rates were 4.7% or 4.3% when adjusted. Unemployment across the state also increased between January when it was 2.4%, including seasonally, to February this year.

Nationally, February unemployment was 4.1% or 3.8% seasonally adjusted.

Locally, the labor force growth “indicates the word about the strong job market is getting out to prospective employees, including people who haven't been recently engaged in the workforce,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.

Rachel Blakeman of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Research Institute said the increase in people looking for work indicates that the “people-just-don't-want-to-work-anymore narrative is a bit false or at least fading.”

Blakeman called the month-over-month changes fractional. With a tight job market, though, “even an extra few thousand workers will help ease the shortage,” she said. “But it's nowhere near over.”

Northeast Indiana remains a competitive job market with unemployment rates far below the 5% mark, which Blakeman said is considered full employment.

And Farrant suggests the small labor force increases shouldn't be a signal for employers to relax.

Instead, he said, they need to “remain steadfast in offering compensation packages that make them attractive places to work, including competitive pay and benefits, a reasonable hiring process, and offering a setting where people want to go every work day.”

Lake County had the state's highest jobless rate at 5.0%, and LaGrange County had the lowest at 1.6%. In January, Lake and LaGrange also placed at the top and bottom, respectively, among the state's 92 counties with jobless rates of 4.2% and 1.4%.

The state expects to release March jobless rates by county and metro areas on April 18.

