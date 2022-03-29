G-7 rejects paying for gas in rubles

BERLIN – The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Russia’s demand to pay for Russian natural gas exports in rubles, the German energy minister said Monday.

Robert Habeck told reporters that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts” for natural gas, which is used to heat homes, generate electricity and power industry.

He said officials from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada met Friday to coordinate natural and that European Union representatives also were present.

Habeck said that “payment in ruble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s demand.”

Putin announced last week that Russia will demand “unfriendly” countries pay for natural gas only in Russian currency from now on, instructing the central bank to work out a procedure for buyers to acquire rubles in Russia.

The demand sent already high gas prices even higher amid fears it could be a prelude to a natural gas shutoff, which could disrupt Europe’s economy and hurt Russia’s finances.

Economists said the move appeared designed to try to support the ruble, which has collapsed against other currencies since Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Western countries responded with far-reaching sanctions against Russia. But some analysts expressed doubt that it would work.

Asked by reporters earlier Monday whether Russia could cut natural gas supplies to European customers if they reject the demand to pay in rubles, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call that “we clearly aren’t going to supply gas for free.”