US job openings at 11.3 million

WASHINGTON – Job openings hovered at a near-record level in February, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation.

There were 11.3 million available jobs last month, matching January's figure and just below December's record of 11.4 million, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

The number of Americans quitting their jobs was also historically high, at 4.4 million, up from 4.3 million in January. More than 4.5 million people quit in November, the most on records dating back two decades.

Many people are taking advantage of numerous opportunities to switch jobs, often for higher pay. The vast majority of those quitting do so to take another position.

Consumer confidence rebounds in March

U.S. consumer confidence bounced back in March and remains high, though consumers' short-term outlook is not quite as rosy.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday its consumer confidence index – which takes into account consumers' assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future – rose to 107.2 in March from 105.7 in February.

However, the expectations index, based on consumers' six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, declined to 76.6 from 80.8 in February.

Ex-UAW official pleads guilty to embezzling

A former United Auto Workers official admitted laundering money and embezzling $2.2 million in union money as part of a guilty plea.

Former UAW Local 412 Financial Secretary/Treasurer Tim Edmunds, 53, of Madison Heights, Michigan, is the 17th defendant convicted in a years-long attack on corruption within the auto industry and the union.

Under terms of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, Edmunds could be sentenced July 27 to up to 57 months in prison on charges of money laundering and embezzlement.