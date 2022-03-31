Tech stocks pace decline, ending 4-day win streak

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street on Wednesday, ending a four-day winning streak for the market, after an economic report stoked worries about the health of the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% after having been down nearly 1.1% at one point. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, making it almost all the way back from a 0.7% loss. The pullback was the indexes' first lower close in five days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.2%.

New data from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew at an annual pace of 6.9% from October through December, slower than previous estimates and short of economists expectations.

The data, coming in the midst of a rebound for stocks the past two weeks, may have led investors to recoup some recent gains, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist, CFRA.

“The GDP numbers were weaker than we were expecting,” Stovall said. “It looks like we're getting a soft patch in the first quarter.”

The S&P 500 fell 29.15 points to 4,602.45. The Dow slid 65.38 points to 35,228.81. The Nasdaq lost 177.36 points to 14,442.27.

In a reversal from a day earlier, smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index skidded 42.03 points, or 2%, to 2,091.07.

Markets have mostly gained ground this week as talks between Russia and Ukraine seemed to show progress and following encouraging data on consumer confidence.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine remain uncertain, however, and Russian shelling in areas where it had said it would pull back tempered optimism about prospects for a resolution to the conflict.

Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the broader market.