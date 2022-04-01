Walgreens' COVID boost likely to wane

A surge in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines helped Walgreens deliver a better second quarter than expected.

But that boost from the ongoing pandemic isn't expected to last, and the drugstore chain stuck to a 2022 outlook issued earlier. Company leaders also told analysts that Walgreens' big shift into delivering more care was too recent to see measurable growth.

Company shares slid 6% at the opening bell Thursday. Sales climbed 3% in the quarter that ended in February, as customers spent money on at-home COVID-19 tests. The company also administered 11.8 million vaccines in the quarter.

Revenue from the company's Boots stores in the United Kingdom also jumped as more customers returned to stores even though restrictions to fight omicron were in place for much of the quarter.

Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer said in January that the company was exploring “strategic options” for Boots. She said Thursday that the review was progressing well. Most of Walgreens' revenue comes from nearly 9,000 pharmacies in the U.S.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share in its fiscal second quarter, as net income fell about 14% to $883 million. Revenue climbed to $33.76 billion. Wall Street had projected earnings of $1.39 per share on $33.23 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.