Facial recognition firm to expand reach

NEW YORK – A controversial facial recognition company that's built a massive photographic dossier of the world's people for use by police, national governments and – most recently – the Ukrainian military is now planning to offer its technology to banks and other private businesses.

Clearview AI co-founder and CEO Hoan Ton-That disclosed the plans Friday to The Associated Press in order to clarify a recent federal court filing that suggested the company was up for sale.

“We don't have any plans to sell the company,” he said. Instead, he said the New York startup is looking to launch a new business venture to compete with Amazon and Microsoft in verifying people's identity using facial recognition.

40 mpg by '26 set for US-made cars

New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its new fuel requirements will reduce gasoline consumption by more than 220 billion gallons during the life of vehicles, compared with the Trump standards.

They're expected to decrease carbon dioxide emissions and raise new-vehicle prices in an industry already pressed by inflation and supply chain issues.

For the current model year, standards enacted under Trump require the fleet of new vehicles to get just less than 28 miles per gallon in real-world driving. The new requirements increase gas mileage by 8% per year for model years 2024 and 2025 and 10% in the 2026 model year.

Inflation in Europe sets record again

Inflation in Europe soared to another record, according to new EU figures released Friday, in a sign that rising energy prices fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine are squeezing consumers and adding pressure on the central bank to raise rates.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency rose by an annual rate of 7.5% in March, according to Eurostat.

The latest reading smashed the high set just last month, when it hit 5.9%.