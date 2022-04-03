Demand grows for dementia care

The Alzheimer's Association is ringing an alarm bell about a shortage of workers – including in Indiana – to care for an aging population.

Indiana has 66 geriatricians, but by 2050 will need about 300 – more than four times as many – to serve 10% of those 65 and older, according to a report the association released.

The state had about 43,640 home health and personal care aides in 2018. To meet growing demand for those services, Indiana will need 59,990 home health aides – a 37.5% increase – by 2028.

“We have known for some time that the dementia care workforce in the state was not keeping up with the demand, but this report provides further insights into just how critical it is that we address these issues,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

“The report comes just days after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation to establish – for the first time – minimum dementia training standards for home health aides in Indiana,” Sutton said in a mid-March statement. “We're hopeful that ensuring these professionals receive proper training will reduce burnout in the industry.”

Senate Enrolled Act 353 was authored by Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, and sets minimum dementia training standards for home health aides.

The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. Proponents said many people with dementia are staying at home with family – rather than facilities – so training for home health aides is necessary.

The Indiana Department of Health must now identify a dementia training program and implement it for home health aides. A Hoosier who has been employed as a home health aide for at least one year must complete at least three hours of approved dementia training.

Dementia is an overall term for a particular group of symptoms that can include difficulty with memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking skills. It has several causes, reflecting specific changes in the brain, the report said. Alzheimer's disease is one cause of dementia.

The Alzheimer's Association 2022 Disease Facts and Figures report said health aides and other direct care workers often lack adequate dementia training, receive low wages and experience high turnover rates.

Typical hourly pay can fall in the $12-to-$14 range for these caregivers, said Maggie Cattell, program manager for northeast Indiana with the Alzheimer's Association. But occasionally, she said, some existing workers will find their pay doesn't match what new recruits are being offered, particularly when bonuses are offered to help fill staffing gaps.

“We know direct caregivers, including home health workers, have difficult jobs and not the best pay. Recruitment and retention continue to be great challenges,” Cattell said.

Retention helps ensure better care for people with dementia, she said. These individuals can have “strong behaviors and frustrations,” and regular caregivers can get accustomed to the tendencies.

“They can't always communicate what they need,” Cattell said, “but they still have needs.”

An estimated 110,000 Indiana residents had Alzheimer's in 2020. That number is expected to rise 18.2% to 130,000 by 2025, the report said.

“We have to be doing better to support these workers because what they provide is critical,” Cattell said. “It's going to be care that most all of us will need at some time, whether it be for dementia or Alzheimer's or something else.”

Tanya Croswell, a local volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association, said an Alzheimer's or dementia patient might mistake a caregiver one day for their daughter. Another day, they might think the same individual is a stranger.

“Every day is a new reality,” Croswell said, “and yesterday's reality might not necessarily be today's reality.”

A former Memory Care director at a long-term care facility in Fort Wayne, Crosswell recalls connecting with one elderly man who was prone to “adverse behaviors and he would strike out.” But he loosened up and they developed a rapport after she sang to him “You Are My Sunshine.”

“It's finding what works that day, that minute and getting those positive reactions out of them,” said Croswell, who is on staff with home-care agency BrightStar Care.

StoryPoint Fort Wayne West, which provides memory care and assisted living, said it has been able to maintain services to residents, despite industrywide challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One key lesson we learned during the pandemic has been just how committed our employees are to serving residents,” Samantha Cordry, a marketing leader for StoryPoint, said through email. “Our organization strives to ensure our employees are at their best so they can be just that for our residents, and they have been selfless in how they have continued to show up for our residents and in how they put others before themselves.”

The Alzheimer's Association report said caregivers assist with a variety of tasks, including household chores, preparing meals, providing transportation, managing finances and ensuring an individual takes medications correctly.

Brooke Rethlake, a licensed practical nurse with StoryPoint, witnessed her grandmother battle Alzheimer's before she died about 10 years ago.

“I still remember the care and comfort she was provided during this time,” Rethlake said in a statement. “Families of loved ones with memory impairments have to rely on staff to take care of them, and this is a difficult adjustment for most. The staff are there every day – when family can't be there – loving and caring for their loved ones. This inspired me to want to care for others the way my grandmother was cared for.”

Rethlake said the most challenging part of her job is managing time between residents, whose needs vary daily. But Rethlake said “it also ties back to the most rewarding part of my job: making a positive impact in each encounter.”

The smile a “simple 'good morning' brings” is priceless, Rethlake said. “Relationships with my residents provide for more open communication and lead to overall better care as well. The trust you build with your residents, and the feeling of knowing you are taking care of them to the best of your ability is a rewarding feeling.”

lisagreen@jg.net

Niki Kelly of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.