Critical move: Musk top Twitter shareholder

Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9% stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder at a time when he is questioning the social media platform's dedication to free speech and the First Amendment.

The ultimate aim of Musk's 73.5 million share purchase, worth about $3 billion, is not known. In late March, Musk, who has 80 million Twitter followers and is active on the site, questioned free speech on Twitter and whether the platform is undermining democracy.

It's unclear just when Musk bought the stake. A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing made public Monday says the event triggering the filing happened March 14.

Musk has also raised the possibility with his massive and loyal Twitter following, that he could create a rival social media network.

Industry analysts and legal experts say Musk can begin advocating for changes at Twitter immediately if he chooses.

In a note to investors, CFRA Analyst Angelo Zino wrote that Twitter could be viewed as an acquisition target because the value of its shares have been falling since early last year.

Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO in November. Musk's stake in Twitter is now more than four times the size of Dorsey's, who co-founded the San Francisco company and had been the largest individual shareholder.

“Musk's actual investment is a very small percentage of his wealth, and an all-out buyout should not be ruled out,” wrote Zino, who covers Twitter and social media.

Musk could see Twitter as an investment with big growth ahead, or he could have noninvestment reasons for the purchase, such as buying to make sure the platform doesn't restrain his speech, said Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan law and business professor.

“What he could be worried about is if enough of his tweets start to look like disinformation, that Twitter says 'we're doing our job against disinformation.' ” Gordon said.

No CEO would refuse to take a call from the company's top shareholder, so the purchase gives Musk access to Twitter's top management, he said.