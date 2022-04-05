Tuesday, April 05, 2022 12:50 pm
Elon Musk to join Twitter's board
Associated Press
Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Elon Musk is joining Twitter's board of directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took a 9% stake in the social media platform.
Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Musk on Monday that will give the billionaire a seat on its board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.
Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, won't be allowed to own more than 14.9% of Twitter's outstanding stock for as long as he's a board member and for 90 days after.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Fort Wayne gasoline prices fall nearly 10 cents per gallon in last week
- Defiance College receives $1.1 million grant to support STEM
- Stocks gain ground, Twitter soars on news of Musk stake
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes a 9% stake in Twitter
- Go West, young spud: Maine tubers sent by rail
- Demand grows for dementia care