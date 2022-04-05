Ford sales fall 25.6% in March

Sales of Ford Motor Co. vehicles fell by 25.6% year-over-year in March, capping a 17.1% decrease for the first quarter of 2022 and joining other automakers whose sales were hit by low inventory from a global semiconductor shortage.

But the automaker says demand for its pickup trucks is strong even as inflation, gas prices and increasing interest rates raise questions around new-vehicle affordability.

Ford sold 412,984 vehicles in the first three months of the year, including 159,328 in March. General Motors Co. reported 512,846 vehicles in the first quarter this year, down 20% from last year and coming behind Toyota Motor Corp. Jeep and Ram maker Stellantis NV sold 405,221 vehicles in the first three months of the year, a 14% decrease.

Storms slow air travel

Air travel in the United States improved Monday after a rocky weekend that left thousands of flyers stranded by thunderstorms in Florida, technology problems at the busiest domestic airline and labor problems at another carrier.

However, airlines that do much of their flying in Florida were still struggling Monday. And airlines were bracing for another round of storms that were forecast to hit the Dallas area Monday night.

Airlines scrubbed about 650 U.S. flights by midafternoon Monday, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. That followed the cancellation of more than 3,500 flights – about one in every 13 – over the weekend.

Digital World shares fall

Shares in a company planning to buy Donald Trump's new social media business plunged Monday on a news report that two key staff members left, deepening losses from last week when it said it would miss a deadline to file its annual financial statements. Digital World Acquisition Corp. dropped more than 10% in midday trading on a Reuters report that the chief technology officer and chief products officer had left the company, citing two anonymous sources.