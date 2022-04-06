Casinos' revenue hits record

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – America's commercial casinos are off to their best two-month start ever.

Figures released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade association, show that revenue from in-person casino games, sports betting and internet gambling reached $8.92 billion in January and February, up more than 19% from the previous record set in 2020.

The core of the gambling industry – in-person slots and table games revenue – was $7.18 billion in the first two months of 2022, up just under 1% from $7.11 billion during the same period in 2020.

The figures do not include tribal-run casinos, many of which are experiencing similar increases.

Amazon planning broadband push

Amazon has deals with three rocket companies to help launch communications satellites that the online retail giant says will help provide fast, affordable broadband to millions of underserved people in places without dependable broadband.

Seattle-based Amazon said Tuesday that Arianespace, United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin will combine for up to 83 launches during the next five years.

No financial details were given.

Musk joining Twitter board

Elon Musk is joining Twitter's board of directors a day after revealing that he'd become the social media platform's largest shareholder with a 9% stake.