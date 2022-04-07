Miami conference embraces crypto craze

MIAMI – Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status.

Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference running Wednesday through Saturday as a venue to network, pitch ideas and share announcements.

New York City and Silicon Valley continued to lead in funding raised by blockchain startups in 2021, with $6.5 billion and $3.9 billion. But Miami is now tied with Los Angeles, where firms pulled in more than $760 million in funding, according to market research firm CB Insights.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought the naming rights for the downtown Miami NBA arena last year. The largest crypto company to move to Miami, Blockchain.com, will house 200 employees at a location in the hip Wynwood district, where other tech firms are also setting up.

“Wynwood just really has that sort of spirit that you are looking for when a new tech sector is built,” said Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith.

Many cite a welcoming environment cultivated by local officials. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has attracted national attention by luring tech investment and becoming one of America's crypto-friendly mayors.

Others note that both Miami and Florida are business-friendly and remained open during the pandemic, making it more attractive as a location.

“It's hard to deny this is an amazing opportunity for companies to come here and build out their project in crypto,” said John Bartleman, CEO of Plantation, Florida-based TradeStation, a multiasset broker.

Bartleman's company commissioned an 11-foot robot-like statue of a bull meant to emulate Wall Street's “Charging Bull.” Suarez unveiled it Wednesday.

“Welcome to the future of finance,” the mayor said.