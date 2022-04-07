Toyota nears tax credit cap for EVs

DETROIT – Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.

The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have.

The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change.

California grocery settles price-gouging complaint

As panicked shoppers stocked up on grocery essentials during the early days of the pandemic, the California-based discount grocery chain Smart & Final made them pay.

The company engaged in price gouging on more than 100,000 cartons of illegally priced eggs between March 4 and June 22, 2020, raising the price on some by approximately 25% state Attorney General Gen. Rob Bonta said as his office announced a settlement with the company. The grocery chain will pay $175,000 in penalties.

FedEx buys guitar plant

Shipping giant FedEx Corp.'s logistics subsidiary has invested more than $50 million to open a new global headquarters in the building that once held the Gibson guitar factory in downtown Memphis, Tennessee.