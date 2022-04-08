Inflation fight linked to fairness, Fed argues

WASHINGTON – As the Federal Reserve intensifies its efforts to tame high inflation, its top officials are casting their aggressive drive in a new light: As a blow against economic inequality.

That thinking marks a sharp reversal from the conventional view of the Fed's use of interest rates. Normally, the steep rate hikes the Fed is planning for the coming months would be seen as a particular threat to disadvantaged and lower-income households. These groups are most likely to suffer if rate hikes weaken an economy, cause unemployment to rise and sometimes trigger a recession.

Instead, some of the most dovish Fed officials, who typically favor low rates to nurture the job market, are now going out of their way to point out ways in which inflation falls hardest on poorer Americans. Curbing high inflation, they argue, is a fairness issue.

The burden of high prices “is particularly great for households with more limited resources,” Lael Brainard, an influential member of the Fed's Board of Governors and a longtime interest rate dove, said Tuesday. “That is why getting inflation down is our most important task.”

Brainard noted that food and energy together account for a quarter of the price spikes that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. Poorer Americans spend about a fourth of their incomes on groceries and transportation, she said, while wealthier households spend less than a tenth.

Members of Congress from both parties generally agree that the Fed must tackle the surge in inflation by steadily raising rates, which will make many consumer and business loans costlier. Indeed, most economists have said the Fed has waited too long to do so and now runs the risk of having to tighten credit too fast and derailing the economy. Last month, the Fed raised its key rate from near zero to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%.

“Hiking up interest rates too early can depress job growth,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, said last month.