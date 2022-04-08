Slump fears test Biden economy

WASHINGTON – The U.S. economy faces plenty of threats: War in Ukraine, high grocery bills, spiking gasoline prices, splintered supply chains, the lingering pandemic and rising interest rates that slow growth.

The Biden White House is betting the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand these threats, but there are growing fears of a coming economic slump among voters and some Wall Street analysts.

The next few months will test whether President Joe Biden built a durable recovery full of jobs with last year's $1.9 trillion relief package, or an economy overfed by government aid that could tip into a downturn. On the line for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections is whether voters see firsthand in their lives that inflation can be tamed and the economy can manage to run hot without overheating.

Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, told reporters this week that the 3.6% unemployment rate and last year's robust growth puts the U.S. in a safe place compared with the rest of the world.

“The core question is whether the strength of the US economy is now an asset or a liability,” Deese said. “What we have done over the course of the last 15 months is driven a uniquely strong economic recovery in the United States, which positions us uniquely well to deal with the challenges ahead.”

Likewise, Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and long a dovish voice on the Fed's policymaking committee, surprised Fed watchers this week when she declared that “inflation is as harmful as not having a job.”

“I understand, ... that if you have a job (but) you can't pay your bills, or I feel like I can't save for what I need to do, then that's keeping you up at night,” Daly said.