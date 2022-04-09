Currency rules upset groups

BANGKOK – Foreign business groups in Myanmar have raised concerns about new rules requiring businesses and individuals to convert all foreign currency held in bank accounts into the local currency.

A statement issued Friday by the American Chamber of Commerce and British, French, Australian chambers and similar groups says the requirement to swap all dollars and other foreign currencies for kyats would lower Myanmar standards of living, discourage foreign business activity and foreign investment and cause trade tensions.

Banker convicted in bribery scheme

A former Goldman Sachs banker was convicted Friday of bribery and other corruption charges accusing him of participating in a $4.5 billion scheme to ransack the Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MDB.

A jury reached the verdict at the U.S. trial of Roger Ng in federal court in Brooklyn. Jurors heard nearly two months of evidence about tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks allegedly orchestrated by Malaysian financier and fugitive socialite Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Tesla plans robotaxi, Musk says in Texas

Tesla will build a vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi, and it will start making three new vehicles next year, CEO Elon Musk said at a party celebrating the opening of a Texas factory.

Musk didn't give details of the robotaxi other than to say it will “look quite futuristic.”

He also said Tesla will start building the Cybertruck pickup at its new factory near Austin, Texas, next year.