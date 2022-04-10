Business travelers itching to go

Business travelers sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic are ready to return to the roads and airport runways, according to results of a survey the hotel industry commissioned.

Increased reliance on virtual work that became common after the start of COVID-19 two years ago is negatively affecting productivity, according to 64% of more than 2,200 adults surveyed. And 65% agreed virtual work has a negative impact for workplace culture.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association survey, conducted by Morning Consult, suggests that sentiment is shifting. The association said 77% of business travelers and 64% of employed Americans agree it is more important than ever to bring back business travel.

“The last two years of virtual work arrangements and travel restrictions have underscored the importance of travel and face-to-face meetings for businesses, employees and customers alike,” Chip Rogers, CEO of the hotel association said in a statement. “Most Americans recognize the unmatched value business travel and face-to-face meetings provide.”

Managers at two downtown hotels in Fort Wayne said they are seeing a shift among business travelers and the city's tourism agency, Visit Fort Wayne, welcomes it.

Business, convention, leisure and other travel segments are “all recovering at a different pace and in a different fashion,” said Mark Luttik, general manager of the Hilton Fort Wayne at Grand Wayne Convention Center.

“Business travel, we've definitely seen some recovery, some rebounds from the depths of the pandemic and that's a good thing,” Luttik said, while adding the demand has “not quite returned to prepandemic levels.”

And he's not projecting when that will happen – or if it will.

“I think people want to get out of their offices and meet face to face,” Luttik said, “but at the same time, people have changed their ways.”

Some workplace consultants and business analysts have suggested companies may reduce the travel that would have been common before the coronavirus became a global pandemic in March 2020. In some cases, businesses have learned they can save some time and money and still collaborate using online meeting platforms.

But that doesn't work for everyone.

David Bolla is director of sales at the Courtyard by Marriott and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, both near the Grand Wayne.

Bolla agrees with some of the survey summary that suggests collaboration among employees works well in person. It helps gain consensus and clarity on organizational goals, along with strengthening teams.

“I think companies across the board are using meetings and retreats to just showcase the company culture,” Bolla said.

And the hotels he helps promote are benefiting.

“I think we've seen our midweek travel boom pretty significantly year-over-year and then in the past month or two,” Bolla said in a late March telephone interview.

The local hospitality industry is “still challenged with a lean workforce” but ready to greet travelers, said Jill Boggs, president and CEO of Visit Fort Wayne.

The boom Bolla cited plays into figures Boggs provided.

“Overall, we are seeing a steady increase in overnight occupancy Monday through Thursday compared to 2021,” Boggs said through email.

Her occupancy information is based on 4,412 rooms among 46 Allen County hotels that regularly provide information to Smith Travel Research. That company prepares lodging analytics for subscribers.

On Tuesday, March 1, for example, occupancy was up 50.8% compared with the same day in 2021, and Wednesday, March 23, showed a 23.6% increase over last year.

“There are many variables contributing to the increase in occupancy,” Boggs said, “but we know business travel is predominately during the week, and we consider these midweek numbers a good sign.”

The hotel association survey of 2,210 adults was conducted March 8-9, a news release said. Of these, 256 people, or 12% of respondents, are business travelers – that is, those who either work in a job that typically includes work-related travel or who expect to travel for business at least once this year.

One Fort Wayne travel agency, Grueninger Travel Service, is not arranging business trips this year.

“It was a choice, based on the fact that our strongest agent that did corporate travel retired and we chose not to replace her,” said Mona Will, a Grueninger consultant.

Will said she was not sure what percentage of the agency's bookings were tied to business travel, but for leisure “definitely people want to go.”

Business and group travel are the hotel industry's largest source of revenue, the hotel association said. With corporate travel policies still in flux, it will take significantly longer to recover than leisure travel.

The association's State of the Industry report says business travel overall should increase this year compared with last year, And according to an analysis by Kalibri Labs, by the third quarter it is projected to reach 80% of 2019 figures.

A full recovery isn't expected until 2024, the association said, but global business travel is projected to increase 14% in 2022.

