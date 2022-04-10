Competition opens for startup funding

INDIANAPOLIS – Applications for Elevate Nexus Regional Pitch Competitions are open through April 18.

Elevate Ventures will invest a total of $660,000 in 15 early-stage startups throughout Indiana, the state announced last week.

Competitions are open to innovative, Indiana-based startups, in two stages: preseed and seed. A total of nine $20,000 preseed and six $80,000 seed investments will be made across three competitions. Along with receiving funding, each company joins Elevate Ventures' portfolio and will have access to Elevate's network of resources.

Elevate Ventures is a private venture development organization that helps high-growth startups and early-stage companies expand into high-performing Indiana companies. Elevate has invested more than $130 million in more than 460 companies through its various programs, a news release said.

Competition dates and locations:

• Northern region: May 17, Fort Wayne

• Central region: May 8, Fishers

• Southern region: May 19, Bloomington

“We are excited to continue our support of early-stage businesses in Indiana with the Elevate Nexus Regional Pitch Competitions,” said Landon Young, executive director of entrepreneurial programming and entrepreneur-in-residence. “These competitions provide early-stage startups with a unique opportunity to showcase their businesses in their regions and compete for investments from Elevate Ventures.”

Additional details, eligibility requirements and applications can be found at elevateventures.com/elevate-nexus/pitch-competitions.

Elevate Nexus is funded by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the Indiana 21st Century Research and Technology Fund (21 Fund). Several grant and investment programs managed by Elevate Ventures, including Elevate Nexus, are supported by the 21 Fund under the Indiana Economic Development Corp.