Feeling safe key factor in productivity

Innovation in the workplace hinges at least partly on psychological safety.

If your employees don't feel they can show up at work and be their “authentic self,” it will impede their input.

And if employees fear they could be attacked or humiliated for sharing out-of-the-box ideas – or punished for speaking out – it will be difficult to take advantage of opportunities or new approaches to resolve problems.

“The way we feel with each other truly affects our productivity at work,” said Keren Wasserman, organizational effectiveness program manager at Lyra Health, a mental health benefits provider.

Wasserman and Jennifer Fairweather, a human resources director for Jefferson County in Golden, Colorado, talked about the importance of psychological safety during a March webinar hosted by Human Resources Today and sponsored by Lyra Health.

Psychological safety requires vulnerability and inclusion. You can't afford to have “in” and “out” groups in the workplace. Those usually are evident when people feel excluded or believe they “have to minimize who they are when they come in the front door,” said Fairweather, president of the international human resource organization IPMA-HR.

“You have to check your organization's culture of inclusion,” she said.

When people feel they can't share or speak up at work, it can lead to anxiety, depression or even substance abuse, Fairweather said.

Building psychological safety, Wasserman said, can be as simple as involving everyone in conversations at lunch and treating mistakes as learning opportunities. Encouraging people to share ideas and recognizing team members for contributions can also foster the right culture.

But how do managers or teams handle inevitable workplace conflict so it doesn't negatively affect psychological safety? Through practice, Fairweather said, as she responded to a webinar viewer. Organizations can consider training opportunities that incorporate healthy conflict dialogue.

Wasserman said sometimes employees will have to shift, acknowledging and releasing their emotional attachment to focus on constructive work solutions.

It's always important to solicit feedback and discuss challenges, she said. And if employees aren't willing to provide feedback, that could be a sign that the organization's psychological safety needs improving.

How information and feedback are communicated makes a difference, too, Fairweather said, echoing the need to use mistakes as learning opportunities.

The “debrief dialogue” needs to be normalized.

“Mistakes are going to happen, and they happen all the time,” Fairweather said. “No one's perfect.”

That includes leaders, who need to be transparent about some of the mistakes they've made. That will help avoid the notion, Fairweather said, that “the C-suite is perfect.”

Wasserman pointed out there are stages of psychological safety. Timothy Clark, CEO of the LeaderFactor, wrote a book on those stages, which include:

• Inclusion safety, which includes an identity within a group and feeling that an individual matters.

• Learner safety, which encourages feedback, asking questions and being comfortable talking about mistakes. When this isn't present, it can trigger self-censorship.

• Contributor safety, which satisfies a human need to be part of creating things of value.

• Challenger safety, which includes a comfort with being vulnerable and OK with probing whether there are better ways and opportunities. This stage provides “respect and permission to dissent and disagree,” according to the website of Clark's consulting firm.

Wasserman, who said Lyra Health offers a psychological safety course and related resources, said the stages require ongoing attention and development.

“Psychological safety is not an isolated topic to check off a list and that we do a training for and think we're done,” she said.

To share a thought, a quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/ad-on/.