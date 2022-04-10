Week ahead

Tuesday

• Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March

Wednesday

• Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens

• JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens

Thursday

• Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits

• Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March

• Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March

• Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates

• UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens

• Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens

• Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens

Friday

• U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday