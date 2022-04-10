Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am
Week ahead
Associated Press
Tuesday
• Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March
Wednesday
• Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens
• JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens
Thursday
• Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits
• Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March
• Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March
• Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates
• UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens
• Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens
• Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens
Friday
• U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday
