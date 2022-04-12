Blue Light burning out: Only 3 Kmarts left

AVENEL, N.J. – The familiar sights and sounds are still there: the scuffed and faded floor tiles, the relentless beige-on-beige color scheme, the clothes and refrigerators and pretty much everything in between.

Many of the shelves are bare, though, at the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, picked over by bargain hunters as the store prepares to close for good Saturday.

Once it shutters, the number of Kmarts in the U.S. – once well over 2,000 – will be down to three in the continental U.S.

The demise of the store in the middle-class suburb 15 miles south of New York City, is the tale of the death of the discount department store writ small.

“You're always thinking about it because stores are closing all over, but it's still sad,” said cashier Michelle Yavorsky, who has worked at the Avenel store for 2½ years.

In its heyday, Kmart sold products endorsed by Martha Stewart and Jaclyn Smith, sponsored NASCAR races and was mentioned in the movies “Rain Man” and “Beetlejuice.” It was name-dropped in songs by artists from Eminem to Hall & Oates.

The retailer cemented a place in American culture with its Blue Light Specials, with a bright orb that beckoned shoppers to a flash sale. Part of its success was due to its early adoption of layaway programs, which allowed customers to pay in installments.

Kmart had a little bit of everything: You could shop for your kids' school supplies, get your car tuned up and grab a meal.

“Kmart was part of America,” said Michael Lisicky, an author who has written several books on U.S. retail history. “Everybody went to Kmart, whether you liked it or not. They had everything.”

A trip to Kmart was as much of a social visit as it was a shopping visit, Lisicky said, adding that customers could spend hours there.

Struggling to compete with Walmart's low prices and Target's trendier offerings, Kmart filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2002 – becoming the largest U.S. retailer to take that step.

A few years later, hedge fund executive Edward Lampert combined Sears and Kmart and pledged to return them to their former greatness, but the recession and rise of Amazon contributed in derailing those goals.