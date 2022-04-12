California utility to pay $55 million over wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires started by aging Northern California power lines belonging to the nation's largest utility, prosecutors announced Monday.

PG&E does not admit wrongdoing in the two settlements reached with prosecutors for last year's Dixie Fire – one of the biggest wildfires in California's history – and the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

The deals expedite damage payments to the hundreds of people whose homes were destroyed.

CVS vaccine portal to meet ADA rules

CVS Pharmacy has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors that will ensure the company's online vaccination scheduling portal remains fully accessible to people with disabilities, officials said Monday.

The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island alleged the company, which operates nearly 10,000 retail pharmacies nationwide, was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act because the portal was not accessible to people who use screen reader software designed for the visually impaired, and to those who have difficulty using a mouse to navigate.