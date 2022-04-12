Tuesday, April 12, 2022 1:00 am
Briefs
California utility to pay $55 million over wildfires
News services
SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires started by aging Northern California power lines belonging to the nation's largest utility, prosecutors announced Monday.
PG&E does not admit wrongdoing in the two settlements reached with prosecutors for last year's Dixie Fire – one of the biggest wildfires in California's history – and the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.
The deals expedite damage payments to the hundreds of people whose homes were destroyed.
CVS vaccine portal to meet ADA rules
CVS Pharmacy has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors that will ensure the company's online vaccination scheduling portal remains fully accessible to people with disabilities, officials said Monday.
The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island alleged the company, which operates nearly 10,000 retail pharmacies nationwide, was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act because the portal was not accessible to people who use screen reader software designed for the visually impaired, and to those who have difficulty using a mouse to navigate.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Fort Wayne gas prices fall 10 cents per gallon in last week
- California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires
- Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies
- Trading starts of new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant
- Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board
- Trash hauler makes case to serve city