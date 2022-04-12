Florida's opioid lawsuit trial starts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A trial opened Monday in Florida's opioid epidemic lawsuit against the Walgreens pharmacy chain, which state officials accuse of prioritizing profits over health by improperly dispensing millions of powerful painkillers that caused tens of thousands of deaths.

The trial, in Pasco County north of Tampa, comes after other defendants in the Florida lawsuit including the CVS drugstore chain settled for an estimated $870 million. The state could seek similar massive damages from Walgreens in the jury trial expected to last a few weeks.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has a tentative nationwide deal that includes $6 billion in cash from members of the Sackler family who own the company. In all, settlements, civil and criminal penalties around the country since 2007 have totaled over $45 billion, according to an Associated Press tally.

Florida's case hinges on accusations that as Walgreens dispensed more than 4.3 billion total opioid pills in Florida from May 2006 to June 2021, more than half contained one or more easily recognized red flags for abuse, fraud and addiction that the company should have noticed and acted upon.

“Walgreens wasn't just greedy. It was fueling the opioid crisis that was killing people,” said attorney Jim Webster for the state in an opening statement.

Walgreens operates about 820 stores in Florida.

Walgreens attorney Steve Derringer told jurors they should focus on how manufacturers such as Purdue Pharma misled pharmacies on opioid addictive properties. He also noted that Florida did little as the opioid epidemic arose, particularly the predatory “pill mills” that proliferated before a crackdown finally ended them.