Local housing official to join Fed council

George Guy, chief executive officer and executive director of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, has been named to an advisory council for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Guy will serve a two-year term on the bank's Advisory Council on Small Business, Community and Economic Development, Agriculture and Labor, the bank said in a statement.

Members meet twice a year to provide their views on current economic conditions to Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and other senior bank officials, the statement said. It said input from council members on regional economic conditions contributes to the Fed's formulation of national monetary policy.

Council members are from throughout the Seventh Federal Reserve District, which includes Iowa and most of Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Ethanol waiver planned by Biden

President Joe Biden announced a waiver Tuesday to rules that restrict ethanol blending, aiming to trim gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations, mostly in the Midwest and South.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. Biden announced the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of a 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.

Honda steps up EV research

Honda is investing $40 billion during the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday. The products and services in the works will account for more than half of its $64 billion research and development budget in that time.