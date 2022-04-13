US economy sees inflation at 1981 levels

WASHINGTON – Inflation soared during the last year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing U.S. consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since 1981.

Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia's war against Ukraine.

From February to March, inflation rose 1.2%, the biggest month-to-month jump since 2005. Gasoline prices drove more than half that increase.

Across the economy, the year-over-year price spikes were widespread.

Gasoline prices rocketed 48% in the past 12 months. Used-car prices have soared 35%, though they actually fell in February and March. Bedroom furniture is up 14.7%, and men's suits and coats 14.5%. Grocery prices have jumped 10%, including 18% increases for both bacon and oranges.

There was a bright spot: So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose just 0.3% from February to March, the smallest monthly rise since September. During the last year, though, core prices are up 6.5%, the most since 1982.

“The inflation fire is still out of control,'' said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at the research firm FWDBONDS LLC.

The March inflation numbers were the first to fully capture the surge in gas prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia's attacks have triggered far-reaching Western sanctions against the Russian economy and disrupted food and energy markets. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gasoline – $4.10 – is up 43% from a year ago, though it's dipped in the last couple of weeks.

The acceleration of inflation has occurred along with a booming job market and a solid economy. The latest numbers solidify expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively in the coming months to slow borrowing and spending and tame inflation.