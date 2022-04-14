Bed Bath & Beyond sees surprise quarterly loss

Bed Bath & Beyond was unable to overcome supply issues during the final quarter of the year, and it warned Wednesday that those problems are carrying over into the new year. It also reported a surprise loss in a quarter when many other retailers booked surging profits.

For the three months ended Feb. 26, sales fell 22%, to $2.05 billion. Comparable-store sales, which includes online sales, slumped 12%.

During the fourth quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond lost $159 million. That surprised industry analysts, who had been expecting a 2-cent-per-share profit, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9 million, or 8 cents per share.

Delta losing cash, but bookings soar

Delta Air Lines lost $940 million in the first quarter, hurt by a rise in fuel prices, but bookings surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer as Americans try to put the pandemic behind them.

Wall Street had expected the loss in a quarter marred by the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Investors focused Wednesday on Delta's upbeat outlook for the rest of the year.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss, but they predict profits in each of the next three quarters and the full year.

Chase profits fall; inflation, war cited

JPMorgan Chase said its first quarter profits dropped by 42% from last year, partly because the bank wrote down nearly $1.5 billion in assets because of higher inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine.

The country's largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $8.3 billion, or $2.63 per share, down from a profit of $14.3 billion, or $4.50 a share, in the same period a year earlier.